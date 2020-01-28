Advertisement





Let downs are bound to happen after one of the most exciting games in recent history for Chelsea basketball, but the Bulldogs overcame a slow start to rout Tecumseh 62-30 Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs appeared to be sluggish at first, missing open shots and turning the ball over in the first quarter, but still held a 10-9 lead over the Indians after one.

Tecumseh hit the first shot of the second to take an 11-10 lead, but Chelsea woke up and it was all Bulldogs from that points on.

Owen Brown hit back to back triples would spark the Bulldogs to an 11-1 run and a 21-12 halftime lead

The Bulldogs blew the game wide open by going on a 14-0 run to start the third quarter. Chelsea would outscore the Indians 21-5 in the period for a commanding 42-17 lead after three. Lucas Hanifan would scored 11 points in the third to key the Bulldogs run.

Chelsea continued its hot shooting in the fourth with four triples and 20 points to put the game away and improved to 4-2 in the SEC White.

Brown and Hanifan scored 14 points each to lead the Bulldogs.

Adam Hauser finished with 12 points, while Ross Stofflet added eight points and Jordan Fanlser seven. Ethan Litzinger chipped in with three points, while Hugo Campos and Dominic Guthre each had two.

The Bulldogs will travel to Dexter for a big game against the rival Dreadnaughts at 7:00PM.

Photo’s by Mike Williamson