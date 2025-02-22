Chelsea Party Loft: The Ultimate Birthday & Event Space for Tweens and Teens Opening

Chelsea, Michigan is about to get a whole lot more exciting with the grand opening of Chelsea Party Loft, a brand-new event space designed especially for tween and teen birthday parties, graduations and other special occasions. Located in the Chelsea Village Plaza shopping center (1115 S. Main Street), Chelsea Party Loft promises to be the go-to destination for unforgettable celebrations and memories. The opening day is March 1, 2025.

Chelsea Party Loft offers a dynamic and contemporary space that combines fun and style in one convenient location. From birthday parties to school events, dance parties and more, Chelsea Party Loft is equipped with the latest amenities to ensure every event is a success. Whether you’re looking to host a lively dance party, an intimate hangout or a creative themed fund raiser, Chelsea Party Loft provides the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

Key Features of Chelsea Party Loft:

• Spacious Event Room – Customizable layout options to suit any event for up to 60

people.

• DJ Sound and Lighting Systems – Create the ultimate party atmosphere with high-

quality audio and lighting that can be tailored to any theme.

• 360° Video Booth & Social Media Integration – Capture the moments and create

unique content with a brand-new 360° Video Booth, fun props and photo opportunities.

• Exclusive Parent Lounge Area – A tiki-themed space where moms and dads can

unwind and enjoy a comfortable, stylish atmosphere while the party is in full swing.

• Convenient Location – Easily accessible from I-94 with ample free parking, the building is just minutes from Chelsea, Dexter, Ann Arbor, Manchester, Saline and Ypsilanti.

Chelsea Party Loft was created by Greg Gattuso, a local parent and former Middle School PTO president, who noticed a lack of birthday party destinations for youths in the tween to teen range.

“As a parent, I have been to or booked children’s parties all over Washtenaw County,” said Gattuso. “But as my son grew older, I noticed he and his friends were becoming less interested in the traditional options like movies, bowling and trampoline parks.”

In 2023, Gattuso organized a school dance at Ann Arbor’s Slauson Middle School, the first such event since the COVID lockdown. School officials expected 200 students to attend, but more than 400 turned out. That event became the inspiration for Chelsea Party Loft.

“As I watched the kids dancing, socializing and having fun, I thought to myself, what if we could recreate this experience on a smaller scale for birthdays and other special occasions, and make it stress-free for parents to handle all of the details,” said Gattuso. “That’s when the lightbulb went off, and we created Chelsea Party Loft – the school dance without the school.”

A marketing copywriter by trade, Gattuso enrolled at Washtenaw Community College to brush up on his small business skills. In 2024, he earned a certificate in Entrepreneurship and Innovation and joined the WCC Entrepreneurship Center Incubator Program. While at WCC, he paired up with a mentor from the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and was a finalist in the Entrepreneurship Center’s annual Pitch competition.

“We wanted to create a place where young people can come together, have fun and celebrate in a space that feels their own,” said Gattuso. “We also want to provide value for parents who face the daunting task of creating memorable milestone events for hard-to-please tweens and teens.”

The Chelsea Party Loft is located at 1115 S. Main St., Chelsea, in the Village Plaza Shopping Center, intersection of M-52 (Main Street) and Old U.S. Hwy. 12.