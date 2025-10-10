October 10, 2025

Chelsea Passes Deer Ordinance

Matt Rosentreter

ChelseaGovernment

Ordinance 191, which bans intentional deer feeding within the city limits, was passed by the Chelsea City Council and their Oct. 6 meeting. While Michigan has laws in place restricting deer baiting and feeding, the ordinance seeks to give more clarity and local relevance to the ban.

“One of the things that I think is helpful about your ordinance is that it’s more specific about things that people might be doing in the community, rather than in a field,” City Attorney Mariah Fink said. “You know, the state law is really about deer baiting, and here we’re talking a little bit about deer baiting, but also are there things that we can do that would minimize the number of deer that come [to Chelsea]?”

After discussion at the initial reading, several changes were made to clarify the intent of the ordinance, including an amendment stating the deer feeding must be intentional, adding an exception for “inadvertent or unintentional” actions that attract deer.

“One of the changes was intended to encourage cooperation and not create a situation where neighbors are encouraged to complain about each other,” Fink said.

Fink also stated that before any citizen was charged a fine, first a violation letter would be sent to the individual as a warning.

“We’ve got a lot of time to sort of work with the resident to remedy the situation before there’s any court action or fines imposed,” she said.

The second reading and subsequent passing of Ordinance 191 was passed 5-1.

