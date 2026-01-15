Chelsea Passes Minor Council Rule Amendments

Chelsea City Council passed several minor amendments to their council rules at the Jan. 12 meeting, including requiring following years’ regular council meetings to be scheduled at the last meeting of the calendar year and updates to the parameters for public hearings.

“During a public hearing, members of the audience may address the Council on the subject of the public hearing,” the updated rules state. “There is no official prescribed time limit on audience participation during a public hearing; however, the presiding officer may limit the length of participation at her/his discretion to maintain efficient administration of the meeting.”

Online access to the regular council meetings was also codified in the amended rules.

“Every effort will be made to provide remote access to regular meetings of the City Council as well as to provide recordings of such meetings. Meeting recordings will be retained at least 1 day after the approval of that meeting’s minutes, but may be retained on the City’s website for a duration determined by the City Clerk.”

The rules also include an additional clause on the behavior and actions expected from sitting council members, reading, “The City Council will work to build a culture of civility and will maintain civility in the face of incivility.”

The amendments were passed unanimously.