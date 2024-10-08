Chelsea Pickleball Club Hosts Inaugural TimberTown Fall Frenzy Tournament

STN Staff

The Chelsea Pickleball Club recently launched its first-ever tournament, the TimberTown Fall Frenzy, featuring three competitive divisions across its six outdoor courts. For years, the club has dreamed of hosting a well-organized event on its top-quality courts, and that vision has finally become a reality.

The tournament wasn’t just about competition but also a charitable effort. As with previous events, all proceeds from entry fees and donations are directed toward a good cause. This time, funds will go toward purchasing a park shed for much-needed equipment storage. The close-knit pickleball community in Chelsea is known for its generosity, and the combination of fun and fundraising proved successful once again.

Photo: Chelsea Pickleball

The club expressed its gratitude to Jets Pizza for donating gift cards to the winners. Along with the pizza prizes, participants received gifts like club logo glasses, candy corn, and jars of pickles.

For those interested in learning or improving their pickleball skills, the club encourages people to sign up for future clinics through Chelsea Community Education. Adult and youth clinics are available, and all equipment is provided. Local trainers also volunteer their time with the Chelsea Senior Pickleball Club, which has seen membership grow significantly in recent years. Both clubs welcome newcomers to try the sport and enjoy the fun atmosphere on the courts.

Photo: Chelsea Pickleball

Please click on link below to view and register for clinics on Oct. 13 and Nov 3rd.

https://chelsea.ce.eleyo.com/account

