Chelsea Police and Fire Responded to Heavy Volume of Medical Calls, Several Serious Incidents

Chelsea police, fire, and emergency medical crews responded to a high volume of calls between Dec. 7 and Dec. 15, with medical emergencies making up the overwhelming majority of responses.

During the period, well over 70 medical-related calls were logged, many involving elderly residents and patients transported to Chelsea Hospital or treated at senior living facilities. Calls included falls, breathing difficulties, chest pain, altered mental status, diabetic issues, dizziness, and other health-related emergencies. A significant concentration of calls occurred along South Main Street, at Silver Maples, and at Chelsea Hospital and nearby medical facilities.

Outside of medical responses, police investigated several serious and notable incidents, including:

A reported assault and abduction involving two males on South Main Street

on South Main Street A weapons-related call on Jackson Street, where gunshots were reported and a male was seen running from the area

on Jackson Street, where gunshots were reported and a male was seen running from the area A missing person investigation near Jackson Street

near Jackson Street A fraud case involving a bitcoin scam reported on Buchanan Street

reported on Buchanan Street A possible retail theft at a Main Street business

at a Main Street business Multiple burglary alarm activations, including at a downtown boutique and a pub office

Traffic-related calls included numerous crashes on I-94 and local roadways, some involving icy conditions, deer strikes, and delivery vehicles. Incidents ranged from minor, non-injury crashes to collisions requiring medical attention. Officers also handled traffic complaints and parking issues in the downtown area.

Fire crews responded to multiple residential fire and smoke alarm activations, particularly in the Heritage Farms neighborhood. Most were determined to be precautionary responses with no active fire conditions found.

Additional calls included reports of suspicious activity, welfare concerns at senior and memory-care facilities, and a verbal domestic dispute.

As with most weekly call summaries, officials noted that many incidents were resolved without arrests, and that emergency medical response and traffic continue to account for the largest share of public safety activity in Chelsea.