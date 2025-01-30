Chelsea Police Chief Reviews 2024 Activity, Personnel Changes, and Training Updates

Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak recaps a busy 2024, highlighting personnel changes, technology upgrades, training initiatives, and community engagement efforts.

At the Chelsea City Council meeting on January 20, 2025, Police Chief Kevin Kazyak provided a detailed overview of the Chelsea Police Department’s activities in 2024, highlighting personnel shifts, equipment upgrades, training initiatives, and community engagement efforts.

Personnel Changes and Promotions

The department saw several key personnel changes last year. One officer retired after 12 years of service. Another long-serving officer transitioned to part-time status due to a non-job-related medical issue before ultimately retiring.

Another officer left for a position with the county sheriff’s office, and Officer Ryan Tierney made a career change in August, transferring to the city’s electric department. “I’m happy he’s happy,” Kazyak said of Tierney’s move.

New officers joined the department to fill these vacancies. One Officer started as a part-time officer in February before transitioning to full-time in November. “He brings an impressive resume of over 30 years,” Kazyak noted, referencing the Officer’s prior experience with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Ann Arbor Police Department.

The department also utilized a grant from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards to sponsor recruit Andrew Cerveny through the Washtenaw County Police Academy. Cerveny graduated on September 6 and is completing field training before moving to solo patrol.

Dan Whitesall was promoted to dispatch supervisor in November. “He’s been doing the job for several years,” Kazyak said, noting that the formal recognition was overdue. Rebecca Trester, the department’s clerk, attended multiple training sessions focused on FOIA request management, records retention, and administrative processes.

Equipment and Technology Upgrades

Several technology upgrades enhanced department operations in 2024. The transition to a new department-issued handgun was completed, and the department is finalizing its switch to the Taser 10 model.

To streamline Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, the department purchased a FOIA processing program, which will go live on February 3. “Instead of physically handing in or emailing reports, people can now go on that link, ask for specific reports, and it will track them from start to finish,” Kazyak explained.

Expanded Training Programs

The department placed a strong emphasis on training in 2024, increasing flexibility by adding new instructors in firearms, taser use, defensive tactics, ammunition handling, and de-escalation techniques. “This was one of the things that I was looking to do,” Kazyak said.

Officers participated in over 30 hours of training, covering sexual harassment, ethics, workplace relationships, legal updates, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, and active shooter response. “Some officers hadn’t had an update of emergency vehicle operations in probably six to seven years,” Kazyak noted.

Community Engagement and Support

The department remained highly involved in the community throughout 2024. Officers participated in multiple “Shop with a Cop” events, Chelsea High School’s Career Day, station tours, parades, the Chelsea Fair, and the Sounds & Sights Festival. The department also continued its partnership with the Chelsea School District through Safety Town and strategic planning sessions.

One of the most significant additions in 2024 was the hiring of Emily Fetters as the city’s community social worker. “She has hit the ground running,” Kazyak said. Fetters has been attending training sessions with community mental health organizations and the Chelsea School District, as well as holding office hours at the library, Senior Center, and Wellness Center.

Her impact has already been felt within the police department. On three occasions since her hiring, officers have encountered community members in need of additional resources. Rather than issuing repeated police responses, they referred these individuals to Fetters, who connected them with the appropriate services. “Not only does this help the person in their time of need, but it also reduces the number of times we are responding to non-police related calls,” Kazyak explained.

Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the past year, Kazyak summed up 2024 as another active period for the department. “It was definitely a busy year for us,” he said. From personnel changes and technology upgrades to enhanced training and community partnerships, the department continues to evolve to meet the city’s needs.