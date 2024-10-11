Chelsea Police Department Welcomes New Officer Andrew Cerveny

Officer Cerveny, a Chelsea High School graduate, returns to serve his hometown after completing police academy training.

Photo: Andrew Cerveny (L) and Chelsea Police Chief Kazyak at Ceveny’s Police Academy graduation. Photo: Facebook

At the October 7, 2024, Chelsea City Council meeting, Police Chief Kevin Kazyak introduced the newest member of the Chelsea Police Department, Officer Andrew Cerveny, in a pinning ceremony. Chief Kazyak highlighted Cerveny’s local roots and accomplishments.

“Honorable Mayor, City Council Members, I’d like to introduce our newest member of the Chelsea Police Department, Officer Andrew Cerveny,” Chief Kazyak began. “Andrew is a resident of this community. He grew up here. He is a graduate of Chelsea High School. Upon completion of Chelsea High School, he attended the University of Illinois, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.”

Chelsea Police Chief Kazyak awards new Officer Andrew Cerveny at the October 7, 2024, city council meeting. Image: city video screenshot

Cerveny’s connection to Chelsea runs deep. After completing his education, he returned to the area and established his family here. In May of 2024, Cerveny entered the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy, completing 18 weeks and over 820 hours of instruction. He graduated on September 6, 2024, alongside 27 other recruits and was sworn in with the Chelsea Police Department just days later on September 9.

“He’s currently in his first stage of his field training program, finishing up and doing exceptional. We are very excited to have Andrew join the Chelsea Police Department,” Chief Kazyak expressed.

The moment was formalized with the reading of Cerveny’s certificate of appointment: “Let it be known that upon this date, ninth of September 2024, Andrew Cerveny is appointed to the position of police officer with all of the authority granted under the law by the city of Chelsea and the people of the state of Michigan. You have been issued badge number 27 of the Chelsea Police Department. Protect it and what it stands for with honor and integrity.”

After the introduction, Officer Cerveny addressed the council and the audience: “I moved here in 2003. I went through the Chelsea school districts, pretty much all the school stuff there. I played football for the Chelsea Bulldogs. I did basketball, track, bowling…you name it. I was in the community. My mom was representing the diversity club for a while… we’ve had deep roots here, and it’s an honor for me to help serve the community that I grew up with and that I’m raising my family in. I just want to do everybody proud, make my family proud.”