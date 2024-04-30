Chelsea Police Dept Weekly Report, 4-30-24

From CPD

Incident #: 24-1315, Location: 1300 Block of Armstrong Dr.

Date: April 27, 2024, Time: 2:37 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Armstrong Drive for the report of a domestic assault that had reportedly occurred earlier in the evening. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that the reported assault had taken place sometime between April 26th at 11:00 pm and April 27th at 12:30 am. The complainant said that she had been lying on her bed when the suspect, a 43-year-old Dexter man grabbed her and subsequently began “slamming her to the ground”. The complainant stated that after the altercation, the suspect left the residence in his vehicle.

Officers responded to the suspect’s residence to attempt to make contact with him. However, the suspect was not able to be located, and attempts to reach the suspect by phone were unsuccessful. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.

*****

Incident #: 24-1317 Location: 500 block of N. Main St.

Date: April 27, 2024 Time: 9:30 am

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department an officer was contacted by phone by another local law enforcement who requested assistance. The Chelsea Police Department was requested to go to a residence in the 500 block of N. Main Street and attempt to locate and arrest a subject who had allegedly violated their court-ordered release terms and was in violation. Officers responded to the location and eventually located the suspect, identified as a 26-year-old Ypsilanti woman. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where she would be held until her next scheduled court appearance.