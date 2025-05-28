Chelsea Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Officers responded to 429 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, up from 309 the previous year, a 39% increase. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 1,474, up from 1,353 for the same period last year, a 9% increase.

Officer s conducted 127 traffic stops, up from 90 last year. Thirty-seven citations were issued.

Of the Chelsea Police Department’s 90 cases:

21 remain open

38 at the prosecutor’s office

31 were closed

Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

18 crashes

One stalking

One burglary

Three larcenies

Six fraud

One OWI

77 miscellaneous complaints

263 non-criminal complaints

Chief Kevin Kazyak addressed the Chelsea City Council with a verbal update on recent incidents. He reported one break-in at the pharmacy located on the hospital property, believed to be part of a broader crew operating in southeast Michigan. “We’re not the only ones seeing these issues,” Kazyak noted.

Chief Kazyak also cautioned residents about common home improvement scams, particularly with warmer weather bringing increased outdoor projects. He described how scam artists often move from town to town, offering quick, low-cost services, such as driveway sealing, then doing substandard work or failing to complete the job after taking a deposit. Kazyak urged homeowners to research contractors thoroughly, check reviews, and avoid being pressured into hasty decisions. He also reminded residents that legitimate contractors working in Chelsea must have a solicitor’s permit issued by the city.