Chelsea Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Officers responded to 343 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, down from 350 the previous year, a 2% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 4,427, down from 5,021 for last year, a 12% decrease.

Officers conducted 119 traffic stops, down from 121 last year. Twenty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

Three assaults

One stalking

Five larcenies

Three frauds

15 crashes

58 miscellaneous complaints

194 non-criminal complaints

Of CPD’s 79 cases:

28 are open

One is waiting on lab analysis

28 have been turned over to the prosecutor

22 are closed

Chief Kazyak commented further on an incident involving a missing person near the Sylvan Crossing Mobile Home Park. Kazyak described how, on December 19, authorities collaborated with the Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, and Chelsea Police in an effort to locate a missing individual. Officers had been using phone pings but were unable to locate the person by morning. Officer Schneider took the initiative, stating, “Well, I’m going to go out and find them.” Within about 30 minutes, the officer spotted an antenna sticking out of the water and located the vehicle. It appeared the individual had driven into the water approximately three and a half days earlier and was, unfortunately, deceased. Despite the challenges of darkness and other factors, the officer successfully identified the vehicle, a task that had proven very difficult.

On January 16, Chelsea Police, Chelsea State Bank, and Bulldog Computers participated in a fraud presentation at the Chelsea Retirement Center. The event was attended by 61 people and was well-received. For those unable to attend, additional presentations are being planned at other locations, such as Silver Maples and the senior center. The three entities collaborated effectively, each bringing their own expertise—law enforcement, computer security, and banking—to provide practical tips and insights. The presentation offered valuable information and was positively received by attendees.