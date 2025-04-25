Chelsea Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Officers responded to 374 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, up from 340 the previous year, a 10% increase. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 1,045, up from 1,044 for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 155 traffic stops, up from 131 last year. Twenty-five citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

Two assaults

One extortion

One burglary

Two larcenies

Seven frauds

12 crashes

54 misc complaints

241 non criminal complaints

Of CPD’s 78 cases:

31 are open

Two awaiting lab analysis

33 submitted to the prosecutor

12 closed

Of Chelsea’s one case of extortion, Kazyak warned, “I can only say this so many times, and I would just ask, please don’t send inappropriate pictures to people, because they may turn around and use them against you.”

The Police Chief also clarified the seven cases of fraud, explaining, “We had seven reports of fraud, but I did want to point out we only had one victim. Six people were notified of a possible fraud, stopped that call, contacted their financial institution, and that did not happen. But they still reported to us, because we want to know about them. So I can’t stress enough the fraud prevention I think is working, and that’s a good thing.”

Kazyak addressed a public comment by offering clarification regarding State Representative Kathy Schmaltz’s visit to the Chelsea on Friday, April 18. “Yes, Kathy Schmaltz was here on Friday. Yes, she held office hours. Yes, she had a considerable crowd. It was very good. She was very pleased,” Kazyak said. He confirmed that a 911 call was placed during the event reporting individuals as loud and boisterous. Kazyak responded personally but said he did not observe any unruly behavior. After speaking with Representative Schmaltz, he reported that neither she nor her staff ever felt threatened. “They were surprised that I had stepped in. They were surprised that I had received a call,” Kazyak said. “Yes, some voices were raised slightly, but she took that as the passion of the issues at hand—not anger, not threatening.”