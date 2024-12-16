Chelsea Police Report, November 2024

In November 2024, Officers responded to 393 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, ups from 341 the previous year, a 15% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 4,084, down from 4,671 for the same period last year, a 13% decrease.

Officers conducted 119 traffic stops, up from 108 last year. Twenty-four citations were issued.

Of Chelsea Police Department’s 109 cases:

24 are open

Three are waiting on l ab analysis

29 turned over to the prosecutor

53 closed

Notable events from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

11 crashes

One assault

One stalking

Two frauds

One shoplifting

One OUI

Three drug violations

78 misc. complaints

240 non-criminal complaints

Chief Kazyak reminded listeners that Chelsea Police, Chelsea State Bank, Bulldog Computer, and Chelsea Retirement Community will be hosting a fraud prevention seminar on January 16 at 3 pm at CRC. He also reminded that there is no parking on city streets between 2-5 am, which is especially important during city snow removal.

Kazyak urged people to look out for each other. “Holiday season is coming up,” he said. “It’s usually a happy time for most, but it also can be a sad and anxious for others. I just ask that you check on your neighbors. If you happen to see that you’ve not seen them for a day or two, check on them. Knock on the door. See how they’re doing. If you think someone is having a tough time during the policy holiday season, either financially or emotionally, there are resources available, whether it’s one of our many food banks in Washtenaw County, community mental health or our own community social worker.”

Lastly, he urged everyone to give themselves more time than usual when traveling, and if out celebrating, call a friend or a service to get a ride if necessary. “We want to see everybody back here in 2025,” concluded Kazyak.