Chelsea Police Report, September 2024

Calls for police service down 20% from last year

In September 2024, Officers responded to 344 calls for police service, down from 432 the previous year, a 20% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Sept) are 2,873, down from 3,525 for the same period last year, a 19% decrease.

Officers conducted 83 traffic stops, down from 157 last year. Ten citations were issued.

Notable incidents from Police Chief Kazyak’s report include:

26 crashes

17 animal complaints

3 non-aggravated assaults

3 aggravated assaults

4 intimidations

1 larceny

3 fraud/forgery

2 juvenile

78 miscellaneous

179 non-criminal

Of Chelsea Police Department’s 75 cases:

29 remain open

25 sent to the prosecutor

21 closed

Chief Kazyak informed the City Council at its October 21, 2024, meeting that the Chelsea Police Department will increase traffic enforcement in the community over the next year as part of a state-funded initiative aimed at improving road safety across Michigan. Thanks to a grant from the Michigan State Police, Chelsea officers will conduct additional patrols focused on critical traffic issues, including red light violations, speeding, impaired driving, failure to stop for school buses, distracted driving, and seat belt compliance.

The state police program provides guidelines for these enforcement efforts, setting specific periods throughout the year when Chelsea police can target these violations. This targeted approach is expected to address persistent traffic concerns within the community at no additional cost to the city, as the grant fully covers the enforcement costs.