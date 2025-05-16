Chelsea Police Seek Help Identifying Retail Fraud Suspect

Surveillance photos show man suspected of committing retail fraud at a local business in Chelsea

The Chelsea Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of retail fraud at a local business. Surveillance images show the individual inside the store and pushing a shopping cart near the entrance.

Anyone who recognizes the person is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122 ext. 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 734-475-9122 ext. 7. Please reference case number 25-1747 when calling.