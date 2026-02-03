Chelsea Police Seek Woman Who Donated Human Skull

Chelsea police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who donated items to a local Goodwill store after what appeared to be a human skull was discovered among the donations.

According to the Chelsea Police Department, an officer on routine patrol was dispatched to the 1100 block of South Main Street after a suspicious item was reported at a donation drop-off location. The complainant told police they had found what appeared to be a human skull wrapped in a shirt while sorting donated items.

The officer took possession of the item and noted that there was no visible damage or uncharacteristic holes. The skull was secured as evidence and transported to the Chelsea Police Department.

Police consulted with the medical examiner’s office by phone, and the skull was subsequently turned over for further analysis. The case remains open as investigators work to determine the circumstances and origin of the item.

In a request for information released by the department, police said the skull appears to have been accidentally included with other donated items. Investigators are seeking to speak with the woman shown in surveillance photos from the donation area to confirm her decision and gather additional information related to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer T. Gilbreath at 734-475-9122, ext. 107, or by email at [email protected]