Chelsea Police Swear In Officer Jared Atkinson

Officer Jared Atkinson was sworn in this week at the Feb. 23 Chelsea City Council as Chelsea’s newest police officer following his graduation from the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy.

Atkinson completed the academy’s 18-week training program as part of the Class of 2026. The program includes classroom instruction and practical training in areas such as criminal law, traffic enforcement, defensive tactics and emergency vehicle operations.

He took his oath of office before Chelsea City Council, formalizing his role as a sworn officer with the Chelsea Police Department.

Atkinson previously worked in dispatch for the department and will now serve on road patrol. In that role, he will respond to calls for service and conduct routine patrol duties within the city.

Primary photo: Officer Jared Atkinson takes the oath of office before Chelsea City Council as he is sworn in as a Chelsea police officer. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Michigan Police