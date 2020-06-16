Advertisement

CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED 2020-2021 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 29, 2020, at 6:30 o’clock PM virtually via Zoom, the Board of Education of the Chelsea School District will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2020-2021 budget.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://chelseaschooldistrict.zoom.us/j/98798990197?pwd=YWVIYTg5VWs4ZDJOZWNDT2lkQ0tvUT09

Password: 132536

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2020-2021 budget until after the public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2020-2021 budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection by request.

*The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Laura C. Bush, Secretary