CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROPOSED 2020-2021 BUDGET
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 29, 2020, at 6:30 o’clock PM virtually via Zoom, the Board of Education of the Chelsea School District will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2020-2021 budget.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://chelseaschooldistrict.zoom.us/j/98798990197?pwd=YWVIYTg5VWs4ZDJOZWNDT2lkQ0tvUT09
Password: 132536
The Board may not adopt its proposed 2020-2021 budget until after the public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2020-2021 budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection by request.
*The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.
This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.
Laura C. Bush, Secretary