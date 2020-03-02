Advertisement





| 1 min read | from AQS |

Lynn Harris

American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce that Lynn Harris, of Chelsea, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Strength, at AQS QuiltWeek – Paducah, KY.

AQS QuiltWeek – Paducah features over 400 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.

Strength

Come see all the contest quilts, as well as hundreds of special exhibit quilts on display. Admission to AQS QuiltWeek can be purchased at the Schroeder Expo Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall. Hours are Wednesday, April 22nd through Friday, April 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903. This event is open to the public.

Advertisement

About the American Quilter’s Society

The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 36 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. At AQS, we believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine. For more information about the American Quilter’s Society, please visit http://www.americanquilter.com or call 1-270-898-7903.