City of Chelsea

NOTICE OF REQUEST

ForPRELIMINARYSITE PLAN APPROVAL

An application has been filed by Washtenaw Engineering on behalf of Integrated Health Associates (IHA) for preliminary site plan approval to construct a new 17,598 sq. ft. medical office on the following described parcels of land:

TAX CODE: 06-07-18-200-007, 06-07-18-200-008

14288 E Old US 12, Chelsea, MI 48118

The application for Preliminary Site Plan Approval will be considered by the Chelsea Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Web access for this remote meeting will be posted at www.city-chelsea.org/planning-zoning 72 hours before the scheduled meeting.

Signed, written comments, concerning the application will be accepted prior to the Planning Commission meeting, and will be read at the meeting. Comments should be addressed to the Chelsea Planning Commission, 305 S. MAIN ST. STE. 100, Chelsea, Michigan 48118.

Persons requiring reasonable accommodations to disabilities in order that the hearing be accessible to them, are requested to notify the Chelsea Planning Commission Chairman no later than five (5) business days prior to the date of the hearing of such disability.

CHELSEA CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

Sarah Haselshwardt, Secretary