Chelsea Resident Encourages Community to Advocate for Children’s Park Street “Pocket Park”

Chelsea resident Diane Kyte is calling on community members to voice their support for preserving a beloved green space known as the “pocket park.” Kyte urges residents, especially families with children, to attend upcoming meetings to share their opinions on the park’s future.

The park, a small green area used for recreational activities such as sledding, tobogganing, and snowboarding, is cherished for providing children with the town’s only sledding hill. Kyte emphasizes the importance of maintaining this space as a dedicated area for seasonal recreation, where children and families can enjoy both summer greenery and winter snow.

Kyte encourages residents to attend the following public events:

Chelsea City Council Meeting

Date: Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: City Council Chamber, 311 S. Main St., Chelsea

Residents will have an opportunity to speak during the public comments portion at the beginning of the meeting. Those who prefer to attend virtually can join via Zoom using the link on the City of Chelsea’s website. Chelsea Parks and Recreation Commission Workshop Master Plan Meeting

Date: Thursday, November 14, 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Location: McKune Room, Chelsea Public Library, 221 S. Main St., Chelsea

This drop-in workshop invites community members to share feedback with city planners. Open stations will be set up to receive public input on various topics, including the future of the “pocket park.”

Kyte encourages families to bring their children to the meetings, letting them share their wishes for the space. “Share with the City Planners you want the green space to stay green in the warm weather and white in the winter… not developed!” she said.

For residents passionate about preserving Chelsea’s community spaces, these meetings provide a crucial platform for voicing opinions on sustaining the city’s cherished recreational areas.