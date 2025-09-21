Chelsea Rolls Past Tecumseh

A big night my Jax Ichesco and stifling defense led the Chelsea football team to a 35-6 rout of Tecumseh Friday night.

Ichesco was in on all five of the Bulldogs scores with four rushing and one passing touchdown on the night. He finished with 141 yards rushing and was 3 of 4 passing for 92 yards.

The Bulldogs defense was dominant all night, holding the Indians to just 97 total yards with Chelsea outgaining Tecumseh 374-97 in total offense for the game.

Following a Tecumseh punt, Ichesco put the Bulldogs on top 7-0 with a four-yard TD run for his first score of the night.

AJ Smith then picked off a Tecumseh pass and returned it to the Indians 16-yard line and on the first play Ichesco scrambled away from a sack and ran it in for a 14-0 lead.

The teams traded possessions, and the Bulldogs used a big run by Gib Ichesco to move inside the Indians ten-yard line. Jax Ichesco then powered his way through three Tecumseh tacklers at the goal line for a nine-yard TD run and a 21-0 lead in the second.

The Ichesco brothers then struck for an 80-yard TD pass late in the second quarter to push the lead to 28-0 at the half.

Early in the third Jax Ichesco found the endzone for the fourth time when he broke an inside tackle and busted outside and dove inside the pilon for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead for the Bulldogs.

Tecumseh would find the endzone once late but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the SEC White and 4-0 overall with the victory.

The Bulldogs continue their early season road marathon with a road trip six miles to the east to face their arch-rival Dexter in a huge SEC crossover matchup Friday night.