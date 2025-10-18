Chelsea, Saline, Milan Join National ‘No Kings’ Protest

Thousands of people across the nation, including in local Michigan communities, staged a ‘No Kings’ protest on Oct. 18 in response to concerns about President Donald Trump’s actions in government. In Chelsea, over 500 people gathered in Pierce Park to protest and raise awareness. Simultaneous protests were held in Milan and Saline.

Saline protestor carries American flag at No Kings rally. Photo by Sue Kelch Protestors lined the streets of Milan on Saturday afternoon for a ‘No Kings Day’ rally. Photo by Karen Lambert Hundreds of people gathered at Pierce Park in Chelsea for No Kings. Photo by Matt Rosentreter Photo by Sue Kelch

“We need to protect our people,” protester Bernice Houk said. “Our democracy and our people. What’s going down right now is not really a good thing at all. It scares me for my children, being a minority, and my grandchildren.”

Concerns were raised by some Republican Representatives, including Oakland County GOP Chair Vance Patrick, about possible violence occurring or being incited at these protests. However, speakers at the Chelsea event were consistent in their support of peaceful, non-violent protest, and no incidents have been reported at the Milan, Saline or Chelsea rallies.

A total of ten speakers went on stage at the Chelsea gazebo, including local government officials Representative Carrie Rheingans, Senator Sue Shink, Representative Jennifer Conlin and Representative Debbi Dingell. During the speeches, the importance of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, particularly the rights to peaceful assembly and free speech, was emphasized.

“When I hear people say we’re terrorists? Bulls–t! Terrorists are those that try to rip away our right to freedom of speech,” Dingell said before lifting a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution being handed out at the protest. “This constitution, the very first amendment, gives us what it means to be American: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of press.”

The protests’ name comes from parallels some groups have drawn between President Trump’s actions in office and behavior of the King of England during the American Revolution.

“This follows a long line of tradition dating back to the first No Kings protest ever in America: the Revolutionary War in the 1700s,” Rheingans said. “From dumping tea into the Boston Harbor to storming the beaches of Normandy, Americans have had the storied history of joining hands to say that we, the people, determine our future. Not kings, not dictators.”

Chelsea’s community rock was painted for the event. Photo by Matt Rosentreter

The speeches ended with a call to action for local citizens from Kelcey Cohen, a member of Chelsea Grassroots.

“All of us need to stretch and reach and modify to meet the moment,” she said. “We will need to rely on and trust each other to help with the burden. We will need to show up when we’re busy, make space when it’s uncomfortable, contribute because we can and accept assistance when it’s offered. And it is imperative that we start using these muscles now so we are ready when it’s needed, and we are able to carry on after.”