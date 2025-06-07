Chelsea School Board looks at Marching Band Uniforms, Picking Officers and Updated Policy

New uniforms for the marching band; picking a new president and vice president and a public hearing on the anti-bullying policy, these were a few of the recent decisions put before the Chelsea School District Board of Education at their May 19 meeting.

In spending some cash on a need, the Chelsea school board approved the purchase of new Chelsea High School Marching Band uniforms and raincoats. The total cost of the purchase is $77,548.94. The uniforms include coats, pants, shoes, hat and garment bags.

In his recommendation to the board, CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka said “Our current marching band uniforms, originally purchased in 2005, are well beyond their intended 10-year lifespan. After nearly two decades of performances, travel, and regular wear, they show significant deterioration, including torn seams, broken zippers, and missing buttons. Despite ongoing repair efforts by students and staff, the uniforms are no longer performance-ready. Updated uniforms will not only refresh our band’s appearance but also improve functionality, with fewer buttons and adjustable hems to reduce annual alterations.”

Kapolka said marching band uniforms are not an allowable expense under sinking fund or bond provisions, so in anticipation of this need, the school district “proactively allocated general fund dollars during prior budget cycles to responsibly plan for the purchase ahead of the 2025–2026 school year.”

The decision to select new officers on the board comes in the wake of former school board president Kate Henson resigning from the board. Henson was recently picked to serve on Chelsea City Council. The school board voted to have Erin Hunt-Carter to serve as board president and Glenn Fox to serve as vice president.

The board is expected to fill the vacancy this month.

The updated anti-bullying policy begins with “All types of bullying, including cyberbullying, without regard to subject matter or motivating animus, are prohibited.”

Here’s the first section:

“A. Prohibited Conduct

1. Bullying, including cyberbullying, by a student at school is prohibited. Bullying is any written, verbal, or physical act, or electronic communication that is intended to or that a reasonable person would know is likely to harm one or more students directly or indirectly by doing any of the following:

a. substantially interfering with a student’s educational opportunities, benefits, or programs;

b. adversely affecting a student’s ability to participate in or benefit from the District’s educational programs or activities by placing the student in reasonable fear of physical harm or by causing substantial emotional distress;

c. having an actual and substantial detrimental effect on a student’s physical or mental health; or

d. causing substantial disruption in, or substantial interference with, the District’s orderly operations.

2. Retaliation or false accusations against the target of bullying, anyone reporting bullying, a witness, or another person with reliable information about an act of bullying, are prohibited.”

The full wording of the policy can be found in the board meeting packet, which is found on the district’s website. The updated policy should go before the board soon for possible adoption.

Photo of CHS Marching Band