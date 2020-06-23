Advertisement

by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

The Chelsea School District has a new band director.

With the retirement of Rick Catherman, the CSD Board of Education moved forward and made the unanimous decision at its June 22 meeting to select Alison Roberts for the Chelsea School District Band Director Position.

“We are pleased to be able to recommend Alison Roberts for the position,” said Marcus Kaemming, CSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, in his memo to the superintendent and school board.

Alison Roberts. photo from the Ann Arbor Public Schools Huron High School web page.

Roberts earned her Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Michigan in Music Education and Trombone. She is currently working towards her Masters from the University of Michigan in Music Education.

For the past five years, she has been Ann Arbor Huron High School’s Assistant Band Director.

According to the Ann Arbor Huron High School webpage, Roberts also taught fifth grade instrumental music at Angell Elementary School and Wines Elementary School, and outside of the school year, she’s taught middle school students at the Scarlett Summer Music Academy.

The webpage also said during her time at U of M, “Roberts was privileged to play with a large number of ensembles including the Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Lab Jazz Ensemble, Trombone choir as well as various chamber groups.”

It said she also frequently worked with composers to collaborate on new works for small ensemble literature with trombone.

“During her education, she presented three joint recitals in addition to her solo senior recital,” the Ann Arbor Huron web page said. “Ms. Roberts was also the research assistant of Dr. Michael Hopkins for three years, and assisted his research in the areas of collaborative student composition and tuning.”

Kaemming said in his memo that the reference check gave some great insight into Roberts.

“During her reference checks, references talked at great lengths about her professionalism,” Kaemming’s memo said.

His memo said, “They said Alison was a “rock star.” Others said, “Alison would be phenomenal. She has had experience with top tier bands at Huron.” “Alison is battle-tested. She has dealt with angry parents, worked with many different colleagues and is more than ready for a head director position. She is incredibly consistent on the podium and comes to every rehearsal with a strong plan that she can execute to a tee. Her kids really like her.”

Finally, the references yielded these statements, according to Kaemming: “she is a shining star.”; “has wisdom beyond her years.”; “her relationships with a very diverse population with students is phenomenal.”

The memo also said the interview process was a thorough one.

According to Kaemming, 75 applicants submitted the required materials to be considered for an interview and after reviewing all of the applications, 19 candidates were offered a first round panel interview.

That first panel consisted of Katie Steklac, Nathan Peters, Phillip Sylvester, two parents, two students and Mike Kapolka. Seven candidates were selected to move to a second round panel interview; the interview team consisted of Andrea Miller, Katie Steklac, Phillip Sylvester, two students, Luman Strong and Mike Kapolka.

Kaemming said then four candidates were selected to move to a third round teaching sample; the teaching sample team consisted of Katie Steklac, Phillip Sylvester, six students, Luman Strong and Mike Kapolka.

The final two candidates moved forward for a final interview with Superintendent Julie Helber, Marcus Kaemming, and Mike Kapolka. From there Roberts was picked and the recommendation presented to the school board.