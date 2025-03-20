Chelsea School District Hosts Penny Drive to Raise Money for Main Street Park

Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) is pleased to announce that Chelsea School District will host penny drives to encourage community kids to chip in to help build the park. This is an opportunity to search those couch cushions to fill the collection buckets! The Penny Drive Campaign will run from April 2 to May 2, with collection bins at each school district building and various locations throughout Chelsea.

The Penny Drive is part of the $1 Million Construction Campaign, which kicked off in November with a flurry of generous year-end donations. An anonymous donor generously matched $250,000. The Campaign has raised $484,892 to construct Main Street Park.

MSPA and Chelsea State Bank (CSB) are collaborating to make this Penny Drive a reality. CSB is providing bridge financing to help keep the project on schedule while funds are being raised and has donated $125,000. A target of $5,000 has been established for the Penny Drive, so dig deep into your furniture and pockets!

The dedicated volunteers making this park a reality have raised $8.3 million and are optimistic about several pending grants. An additional $2 million is needed to complete the project. This Construction Campaign is an integral component that will help make the park a reality. Construction is scheduled to begin in June following the completion of the Phase 2 environmental remediation.

Locations to take your change: (Yes, it is a penny drive, but all coins are accepted.)

Agricole Farm Stop

Ballet Chelsea

Chelsea State Bank (Chelsea locations)

Chelsea Senior Center

Eder & Diver Insurance

The Garden Mill

Heydlauff’s Appliances

Kitty Face

The Purple Rose Theatre