Legal Notice

Chelsea School District

Attention: Food Service Management Companies

The Chelsea School District is requesting proposals for school food service management services. The Food Service Management Company will provide management services according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations and guidelines as well as State of Michigan Department of Education policies and guidelines.

Food Service Management Companies and/or their representatives may submit proposals to:

Chelsea School District

500 Washington St.

Chelsea, MI 48118

The Chelsea School District’s Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all proposals or to accept the proposal that it finds, in its sole discretion, to be in the best interest of the school district.

A copy of the RFP will be available by email at mcowhy@chelsea.k12.mi.us by January 29, 2020. A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for February 5, 2020, at 11:00 am at 500 Washington St., Chelsea, MI 48118.

All proposals must be submitted no later than 3:00 pm on February 26, 2020. All proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Chelsea School District and be clearly marked: Food Service Management Proposal.