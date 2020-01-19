Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com |

With the 2019 bond proposal approved by voters last November 5, it’s time for the Chelsea School District to start selling those bonds to fund construction work throughout the district.

The process is beginning this month with the issuance of the first series of bonds that will raise $31 million of the $81 million that a majority of voters in the community agreed to provide the district via extending their current millage rate of 7 mills, which has been the millage rate since 1995.

Chelsea School District Superintendent Julie Helber said that the execution of the bond projects are going smoothly and that the district is following standard procedure to fund the activities of the district’s architects and construction managers that are out in the district currently in an ongoing effort to lay the groundwork for actual construction on individual components of the bond work later this year.

Advertisement

“Things are moving along like they should be,” Helber reported to the CSD Board of Education. She added that her office will be holding conference calls regarding the authorization of the bond sale.

Kingscott Associates, Inc. is the designated architectural firm, Clark Construction Company is managing the construction, and Thrun Law Firm, P.C. is the bond counsel. PFM Financial Advisors LLC is the financial advisor to the district and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated will handle the underwriting.

The current ongoing work is being funded with general fund money, which will be reimbursed to the general fund from the accounts into which the bond sale proceeds will be designated for deposit.

“I think it is an important point that we are doing some work right now to prepare for building, renovations, and some of those additions and that work is largely done through our architects and our construction managers right now,” Helber explained.

The rating call for the bond sale is scheduled for January 27. The bond rating is expected to be completed by February 20 and then the bonds will be priced on February 25.

A final resolution ratifying the bond sale will be drafted on February 26 and brought to the Chelsea school board for a final vote before the bond sale commences.