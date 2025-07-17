Chelsea School District Updates its Sex Education Curriculum

After a detailed review by the Sex Education Advisory Board, the Chelsea School District Board of Education approved an updated version of the district’s reproductive health curriculum.

At its July 14 meeting, the school board approved the updated plan for the 4th-9th grade Maturation and Sex Education Curriculum after a recommendation was made by Superintendent Mike Kapolka and the Sex Education Advisory Board (SEAB).

School board president Erin Hunt-Carter, who was part of the SEAB, spoke about the review process and recommendation. She said the committee was composed of people with different backgrounds, opinions, values, and religious beliefs who were reviewing some sensitive sets of topics, but were able to set the primary goal to “Do what’s right for our kids.”

She said the updated plan moves the curriculum forward in meaningful ways.

Michelle Hilla and Reiley Curran, Co-Chairs of the SEAB, presented a recommendation report to the school board about their committee’s recommendation.

In conclusion, they said:

“The proposed changes reflect a thoughtful, research-based approach to reproductive health education that balances state compliance, developmental appropriateness, and community values. We believe that these changes will significantly enhance student learning and well-being in grades 4-9, providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions about their health and relationships. We respectfully request that the Board of Education approve this recommendation.”

The SEAB’s recommendation said their review identified areas where existing content could be strengthened to better serve students and align with best practices. The following key findings supported the updates:

1. Enhanced Alignment with District and State Standards

– The current curriculum at grades 6th-9th grade mostly aligned with Michigan’s reproductive health standards, but did not align with the Goals and Objectives outlined by the Sex Education Advisory Board.

– The current curriculum at 6th-9th grade was very dated and not engaging or relevant for students.

– The new 3R Curriculum aligns with Michigan’s reproductive health standards and is widely recognized for its medically accurate, age-appropriate, and inclusive approach.

2. Age-Appropriate and Developmentally Informed Instruction

– The addition of Body Image and the Media in grades 4-5 addresses growing concerns about media influences on self-perception and body confidence.

– The “Everybody’s Got Body Parts” and “Consent: It Goes with Everything” lessons in 6th grade reinforce healthy attitudes about body autonomy and consent at a critical developmental stage.

3. Inclusivity and Representation

– The current curriculum does not provide inclusive content, ensuring all students see themselves reflected in the lessons, videos, and activities provided.

– The 3R Curriculum provides developmentally appropriate discussions on relationships, consent, and decision-making, ensuring all students, regardless of their background, see themselves reflected in the content, promoting a sense of inclusivity and representation.

– In addition, by making supplemental lessons available upon request, we offer inclusive, factual information while providing flexibility for parental preferences.

4. Improved Family and Community Engagement

– Families can review all materials at the beginning of each school year, reinforcing a partnership between families and schools in student education. They can also opt out of any or all of the lessons offered.

– Families will receive advanced notification regarding the dates of instruction. At the end of the unit, they will also receive a letter or email outlining the concepts taught and at-home engagement opportunities.

CSD reviews this curriculum every three years.

To see the full SEAB recommendation report, go to the CSD webpage at https://www.chelseaschools.org/about-us/board-of-education and look for the July 14 meeting agenda under the agenda and minutes tab.