Chelsea Schools Approve Funding for Work at North Creek and the Athletic Fields

The Chelsea School District (CSD) is looking to take on some big projects this year at North Creek Elementary School and some of the athletic fields with help from the 2019 bond and the sinking fund. The school board approved a package of bids at its January 12 meeting, totaling $7.5 million.

The Sun Times News followed up with CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka to ask about the upcoming work.

“The third series of bond work continues to advance the priorities of the district with a focus on learning environments and student experience across the district,” Kapolka said.

He said a major component of this phase is the Young 5s renovation at North Creek Elementary, “which is centered on creating a state of the art twenty first century learning space for some of our youngest Bulldogs.”

“This renovation is intentionally aligned with our Portrait of a Graduate and is designed to support collaboration, creativity, problem solving, and early learner engagement through flexible spaces, modern instructional design, and developmentally appropriate learning environments,” said Kapolka.

This series of work also expands the field turf offerings within the district, Kapolka said.

“The scope includes turfing the baseball field, softball field, and the current soccer field,” he said. “These upgrades will improve safety, increase access and usage, and allow for greater flexibility across seasons and sports while reducing weather related disruptions and long term maintenance needs.”

The total cost of all of the work will be covered by $5.9 million from the 2019 Bond program and $1.6 million from the Sinking Fund.

“As with previous bond phases, the exact sequencing and timing of the work will continue to be refined as bids are finalized and contracts are awarded,” Kapolka said. “Construction is anticipated to begin later this spring and extend into the summer months, with regular updates provided as timelines and scope details are confirmed.”

Photo: Work will be done at North Creek this year. Photo by Lonnie Huhman