Chelsea Schools Implementing a New District Visitor Management System

Improving safety while maintaining a welcoming environment is how the new District Visitor Management System is described in the Chelsea School District.

The system got a test run earlier this year with positive feedback. Now the district is moving forward with full implementation. The CSD Board of Education at its Sept. 8 meeting approved the purchase of the Visitor Management System at a cost of $53,730.55. It will be covered by funding from the 2019 bond.

The purchase comes after a recommendation made by Ryan Spencer, CSD’s Director of Technology and Doug Whitsel, CSD’s Director of Safety & Security. They said the system will be installed in all student-occupied buildings to improve visitor management and security.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to student safety and modernizing security infrastructure, we recommend district-wide implementation of the Verkada Visitor Management System,” Spencer and Whitsel said in their report.

They said earlier this year, “South Meadows Elementary and Pierce Lake Early Childhood Center piloted the Verkada Guest system. Staff and family feedback confirmed it improves safety while maintaining a welcoming environment.”

At Pierce Lake, Spencer and Whitsel said “the unique programming schedule and building layout required installing the check-in iPad at the exterior of the building’s main entrance, a setup that will also be used at Chelsea High School.”

They said the system offers driver’s license scanning, automated student pickup verification, integrated background checks, and secure check-in for volunteers.

“These features have streamlined office procedures and added an important layer of security,” Spencer and Whitsel said.

They concluded their recommendation report by saying, “We believe this system will enhance visitor management practices, improve building security, and provide a safer environment for students and staff.”