Chelsea Schools Opt-out of School Safety and Mental Health Funding

After careful deliberation and consideration, the Chelsea School District said it has decided to opt-out of Section 31aa School Safety and Mental Health Funding. However, even with this decision, the district said this doesn’t change its commitment to safety, security, and the mental health and well-being of students and staff.

This funding is part of the Michigan school funding bill that was approved in the fall. In November, some districts from around the state filed lawsuit against the state over this issue.

The Sun Times News followed up with CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka to ask about Chelsea’s view of this complicated issue.

Speaking on behalf of the school district, Kapolka said, “Over the past two months, the Board of Education and administration have engaged in thoughtful review and public discussion regarding Section 31aa funding, alongside careful consideration of recent legal developments. After weighing this information, the Chelsea School District has determined that it will opt out of Section 31aa School Safety and Mental Health Funding.”

Kapolka said this decision follows a recent court ruling that clarified the conditions tied to accepting Section 31aa funds.

“Specifically, districts that opt in would be required to waive important legal protections, including attorney client privilege, and could be compelled to disclose internal communications during or after a serious incident investigation,” Kapolka said. “

He said throughout this process, the district has remained consistent in its commitment to transparency and accountability, regularly sharing information through Board of Education meetings and District Updates, and continuing to meet all Freedom of Information Act requirements.

“Trust is built through consistent, open communication, and that principle remains central to how we operate,” Kapolka said.

At the same time, the Chelsea School District said it is important to understand why these legal protections matter.

“Attorney client privilege does not shield outcomes, decisions, or accountability. Rather, it allows school leaders to communicate candidly with legal counsel, evaluate risk, and address concerns quickly during complex and high stress situations,” Kapolka said. “Losing these protections can discourage documentation and consultation at the very moments when careful planning and decisive action are most critical. Over time, this creates ongoing uncertainty and risk, limiting how districts plan for, document, and respond to serious incidents and potentially weakening their ability to protect students and staff. In the most serious circumstances, this exposure could carry significant legal, financial, and operational consequences for a district.”

With this broader context in mind, the Chelsea School District “determined that opting into Section 31aa funding would introduce an unacceptable level of long term legal and operational risk.”

After careful consideration, the school board concluded that this uncertainty outweighs the benefit of the funding at this time, so it voted at a meeting at the end of last month to move in this direction.

“It is equally important to be clear about what this decision does not do,” Kapolka said. “The Chelsea School District’s commitment to safety, security, and the mental health and well-being of students and staff has never been contingent on Section 31aa funding. These priorities are firmly embedded in our Strategic Plan and continue to guide our staffing, programming, training, and budget decisions. No services will be reduced, eliminated, or scaled back as a result of this decision, and our work in these areas will continue without interruption.”