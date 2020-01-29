Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com |

A school district’s preliminary budget is usually bleaker than the amended version passed later in the school year, and Chelsea School District’s amended budget passed this week is no exception.

The district’s fortunes, literally and figuratively, jumped on an influx of State Aid dollars from Lansing in the amount of $792,999 along with more than $400,000 in Act 18 millage funds.

There were also two other more minor adjustments to the district’s revenue column with more than $7,500 of cash coming in from lease revenue and more than $40,000 of fund transfers from community services.

Chelsea School District Superintendent Julie Helber was succinct in her comments about the new financial outlook of the district in light of the amended budget.

“We’re in better shape than we were in the preliminary budget,” she said, adding that the district’s fund balance will stand at nearly 18 percent of revenues.

Generally, a 15 percent fund balance is considered the minimum amount of “rainy day” money that a municipal entity should keep on hand.

The preliminary budget was passed last June in order to meet the state of Michigan’s deadline of July 1 for all public-school systems in the state to turn in their draft budgets to qualify for receiving their per-pupil foundation allowance money.

In the preliminary budget, the district was in the red to the tune of $1.376 million compared to just $451,940 in the amended budget, a $924,708 improvement overall.

Unfortunately, the district’s expenses increased by $285,257 in the more real-world amended budget. Employee costs increased $45,049, while worker compensation was trimmed by $21,780. Building budgets were $11,113 higher than previously anticipated and department budgets came in overall $139,862 higher than reflected in the preliminary budget.

Other minor expense increases included grants of $28,472, transfers from Community Services in the amount of $17,749, transfers to Athletics in the amount of $41,699, and $23,093 in miscellaneous additional expenses.

The fund balance is currently projected to sit at a dollar amount of $5,370,717 or 17.89 percent by the end of the school year, according to the amended budget. Previously the fund balance was projected to end the year at $3,994.218 or 13.43 percent.

With half of a year to go, Michigan school districts in this situation usually begin a fresh round of budget discussions to shore up ideas for trimming fat from the expense column at the very least, although Helber did not comment on Monday evening specifically as to what Chelsea schools would do going forward to address the erosion of its unrestricted general fund balance.

The motion to approve the amended budget passed unanimously this week at the Monday evening regular school board meeting.