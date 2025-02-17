Chelsea Schools Reaffirms its Commitment to a Positive Learning Environment

Like many school districts around the state and country, the Chelsea School District is paying close attention to the messages, directives and policy changes coming out of Washington D.C. over the past month.

Some of this was addressed at the Feb. 10 school board meeting. During the meeting it was noted that CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka had recently sent out a message to families.

Here is his message:

“As a district, one of our top priorities is keeping families well-informed and ensuring that every student is supported in a safe, welcoming environment—both emotionally and physically. The recent federal policy change regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has understandably raised concerns and questions. We are committed to maintaining open, transparent, and consistent communication with parents, staff, and students while reaffirming our unwavering commitment to student safety, privacy, and a positive learning environment.”

“As the Board of Education revisits its 2020 Statement on Equity, the CSD remains focused on ensuring that every child feels valued, protected, and able to learn without fear or uncertainty. I appreciate our community’s engagement in these important conversations and will continue to provide transparent and consistent communication as we navigate changes in the broader educational landscape.”

During the meeting, the school board re-introduced the Chelsea Board of Education Statement on Equity. The board is revisiting the statement. School board president Kate Henson read the statement aloud.

Here it is:

“As a Board of Education, we accept our individual and collective roles in creating change. We commit to using our positions — including the authority, access, and responsibility that come with them — to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the values of diversity, belonging, equity, and inclusion.”

“We condemn racism and discrimination in any form. We will tirelessly work to interrupt and end harmful or inequitable practices and policies, eliminate implicit and explicit biases, and create truly inclusive, culturally responsive school environments where all adults and children feel a sense of belonging.”