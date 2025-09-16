Chelsea Schools Set Goals for the School Year

The Chelsea School District has three major goals for this school year that will act as a beacon at each building in the district.

The CSD Board of Education adopted the goals recommended by Superintendent Mike Kapolka at their Sept. 8 meeting. Kapolka told the Sun Times News the three district goals, which focus on the Portrait of a Graduate, health and safety, and K–8 literacy, “were selected because they align directly with our strategic plan.”

“These goals were shaped through feedback and discussion both at the administrative and Board level before formal approval,” Kapolka said.

The first goal is with the Portrait of a Graduate and it states that “By June 2026, each grade level and/or department in the Chelsea School District will implement at least one anchor learning experience aligned to a minimum of two competencies from the portrait of a Graduate, including meaningful student reflection and family communication.”

The Portrait of a Graduate “identifies the skills and attributes we believe are critical to ensuring students are future ready. Built collaboratively by the Chelsea School District and community, it serves as a guide for work and decision-making in all aspects of the organization.”

Each goal has specific actions to go about achieving the goal as well as tasks for measurement and evidence of completion.

One specific action for the Portrait of a Graduate goal will see collaboration with building teams to identify anchor opportunities that will see work with building principals, instructional staff and curriculum leaders.

Goal number two is health and safety. It states, “By May 2026, the District will complete all Tier 1 physical security upgrades at each school-including a secure visitor management system and upgraded exterior cameras-while also implementing a comprehensive, district wide framework of mental health supports that connects students and families with both in-district services and external community resources.

Some specific actions with this will see the district integrating in-district supports with external community resources to create clear referral pathways for families and monitoring utilization to ensure accessibility and effectiveness for all students.

Goal three is K-8 Literacy and it states “By June 2026, the Chelsea School District will improve reading outcomes across all K-8 buildings by increasing the percentage of students meeting their NWEA Reading Growth Targets by at least 10 percentage points, with a specific emphasis on supporting students identified as at-risk through MTSS and those with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs).”

Kapolka said the goals, “now serve as a beacon for the work happening in every one of our buildings, as each school and department has aligned their individual goals to these three district priorities.”