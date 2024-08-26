Chelsea Schools Start the New Year with a New Plan and Logo

Coinciding with the start of the new school year, the Chelsea School District has officially launched its Strategic Plan and unveiled its re-imagined Portrait of a Graduate logo.

The school district updated the community on these two things the week before school began. In a letter to school district families, CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka said they are thrilled to officially launch the Strategic Plan.

“This plan demonstrates our commitment to educating the whole child, and reinforces our academic, social and emotional priorities,” Kapolka said in the letter. “This plan is the product of an engaging six-month process where we have developed a clear vision and direction for the district. We have outlined long-term goals and identified the steps necessary to achieve them.”

Here’s a look:

Kapolka said to help move their mission forward and provide a clear visual representation of their “why”, they also reimagined their Portrait of a Graduate logo.

He said, “We will be showcasing this across the district in various ways throughout the year to reinforce the skills and attributes that are essential for preparing our students for lifelong success.”

Here’s the new logo:

Kapolka said he’s “extremely proud of the commitment that our CSD staff has shown during this worthwhile process and am grateful for our community’s continued partnership and support in the work we do.”