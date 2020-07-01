Advertisement

The Chelsea School District has expanded its non-residential enrollment openings for the next school year.

At its June 29 meeting, the CSD Board of Education approved by a 6-1 vote a recommendation made by the superintendent for the expansion of the number of school of choice student enrollments for the 2020-21 school year, only.

During discussion about the decision, CSD Superintendent Julie Helber gave the school board some history of the district’s school of choice program over three years. She said the CSD had eight enrolled in the first year, 25 in the second and had projected 25 for this year.

However, there’s interest from more than 25 for the upcoming year.

Helber said CSD has 34 schools of choice applicants for this coming year and it was her recommendation to accept all of these and offer them a spot to enroll in the CSD. Helber did say she’s not sure if all of these will end up enrolling, but they are interested.

This program allows a non-resident student to enroll in the school district.

Helber said the school district’s policy states at no time will non-resident enrollment in school of choice exceed 5 percent of the total CSD enrollment. She said right now 5 percent would be about 122 students.

The schools of choice number do not include foreign exchange or international students, which for this coming school year will most likely not be attending. Student enrollment/count will be a question for the coming school year as many districts are wondering if there will be a decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Another factor for the coming year will be the budget and decrease in funding. The pandemic and its subsequent impact is potentially hurting many school district and municipal budgets across the state.

In another decision related to the pandemic and its impact, the Chelsea school board gave the superitendent the okay to move forward on being part of an application for a United States Department of Agriculture grant.

The unanimous vote by the school board gave the superintendent authority to enter into a county consortium to apply for a USDA Grant for the purposes of Distance Learning and Telehealth.

According to the USDA website, the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program helps rural communities use the unique capabilities of telecommunications to connect to each other and to the world, overcoming the effects of remoteness and low population density.

The USDA website said grant funds may be used for:

Acquisition of eligible capital assets, such as: Broadband facilities, Audio, video and interactive video equipment, Terminal and data terminal equipment, Computer hardware, network components and software and Inside wiring and similar infrastructure that further DLT services

Acquisition of instructional programming that is a capital asset

Acquisition of technical assistance and instruction for using eligible equipment

Helber said the application is due July 11.