Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

I wish you knew…

How would you finish that sentence?

With an all-school assembly on Jan. 16, Chelsea High School kicked off its fourth annual #WhyYouMatter campaign with a new theme. The annual campaign has a goal of improving the school environment.

Advertisement

A pic from the school-wide assembly. photo by Abigail Dobos

CHS teacher Laura Naar said their #WhyYouMatter theme this year comes from a partnership with a county-wide mental health campaign called #wishyouknew. Naar said the #wishyouknew campaign aims to spark honest conversations by sharing truths, feelings, successes, and hardships in an effort to better support each other and connect as one Chelsea community.

The project this year, like each of the three years before, is driven by the students at CHS.

“The #WhyYouMatter campaign is a public art project that focuses on empowering students to speak their truths while fostering a positive school climate where all people feel supported and valued,” said Naar, who is a #WhyYouMatter advisor at CHS.

After age-appropriate lessons and assemblies on the topic, Naar said students, district-wide, will be finishing the statement “I wish you knew…..” on 4 by 6 cards. She said this will provide them with an opportunity to share their honest perspectives and experiences with the Chelsea staff and community.

And, starting at the end of January, 4 by 6 #wishyouknew cards will be available at local businesses and handed out through local organization for community members to add to this conversation by sharing their perspectives and experiences through their own “I wish you knew…” statements.

The kick-off assembly was a great way to get this year’s campaign going.

Ruthie Soriano a senior at CHS and one of the many members of #whyyoumatter team that helped put on the assembly said it was an example of what this project is all about. She said a tremendous amount of effort went into this year’s speaker series. She said it was her hope that it would help students see that there are people everywhere who care and are willing to support them.

CHS teacher Art Finger speaks at the school-wide assembly. photo by Abigail Dobos

“This year we combined having teachers from the school, a previous student, and a fellow classmate share their stories about what they wished others knew about them,” Soriano said. “We even included community members to help the campaign reach out beyond the walls of Chelsea High School. All of the hard work paid off in the end to bring together a great fourth annual speaker series. But we’re not stopping there, which is why this year will be our biggest campaign yet!”



The Sun Times News posed a question to her asking what you wish the Chelsea community knew.

“I wish the Chelsea Community knew how amazing they truly are,” she said. “We are very lucky to have a community that is willing to stand together and support each other. I wish they knew that the ways in which they are able to positively impact students lives will stick with students forever. And finally, I wish they knew how grateful I, and many other students, are to the fact that they are able to take time out of their days to come support the students at Chelsea High School.”

The school-wide assembly had teachers from CHS, a previous student (Derek Schaedig in this photo) and a fellow classmate share their stories about what they wished others knew about them. photo by Abigail Dobos

Naar said the cards created by students and community members will be collected until the beginning of March when they will be compiled and displayed as a public art project in downtown Chelsea.

“The goal of this is to public art project is to spark conversations between Chelsea students and their community,” Naar said.



In March, she said coordinating with their county-wide partners; opportunities will also be provided for students and community members to extend this honest conversation in other ways. Postcards will be made available that will allow individuals to share a personal #wishyouknew statement with someone in their lives by filling out a card and dropping it in the mail.



If you would like to participate in this community conversation, you can find #wishyouknew 4×6 cards, postcards and collection boxes at Agricole, Breathe Yoga, The Chelsea Ale House, Smokehouse 52 BBQ, and at all district school buildings.