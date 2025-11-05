Chelsea Second-Graders and High Schoolers Make Art Come to Life

The Monster Project is a unique effort that pairs second-graders at North Creek Elementary School with Chelsea High School ceramics students in an artistic collaboration that brings student artwork to life.

This project was a tradition in the past, but went away during COVID. Now it’s back. Amanda Clor, CHS Principal, updated the school board about it in her report for the Nov. 3 meeting.

“This meaningful project was a beloved tradition prior to COVID, and we are thrilled to see it return,” Clor said. “The current 9th graders, who fondly remember receiving their own monsters as 2nd graders, are especially excited to now be on the creative side of the experience, bringing the tradition full circle.”

To learn more about it, the Sun Times News connected with Claire Popovich, one of the art teachers involved with bringing back the Monster Project in Chelsea. The other teacher is Mikaela Williams.

Describing the project, Popovich said “second graders create original monster drawings in art class with Mikaela, and high school ceramics students then sculpt these drawings into 3D ceramic pieces in my class.”

“After firing and painting, the high schoolers visit North Creek to personally gift the finished sculptures back to their original creators,” Popovich said. “The project builds genuine connections between students who wouldn’t normally interact while developing artistic skills across both age groups.”

She said the highlight comes during delivery when second graders receive their finished sculptures – “seeing the joy shared between both the young artists and high schoolers makes the project truly memorable for all involved.”

They will run this collaboration three times throughout the year, ensuring all second graders and high school ceramics students have the opportunity to participate.

Another part of this project, which Clor pointed out to the school board, is how it works into Chelsea Schools’ Portrait of a Graduate, which identifies the skills and attributes the district believes are critical to ensuring students are future ready. The portrait was built collaboratively by the school district and community and it serves as a guide for work and decision-making in all aspects of the organization. It emphasizes learning skills in Communication, Creativity, Collaboration and Critical Thinking; the 4Cs.

“This project aligns with the Portrait of a Graduate by putting the 4Cs into practice,” Popovich said. “Students engage in creative problem-solving as second graders design original monsters and high schoolers apply critical thinking to transform drawings into sculptures. Communication happens through visual storytelling in the artwork and face-to-face interactions during the delivery visits. The collaboration builds meaningful relationships across age groups while fostering innovation and teamwork – all core skills that prepare students for success beyond graduation and embody our Portrait of a Graduate.”

Photo Monster Project 1: The end result of a great collaboration. Photo courtesy of CHS

Photo Monster Project 2,3,4: Second-graders and high school students worked together on this art project. Photo courtesy of CHS