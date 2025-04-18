Chelsea Seeks Applicants for Open City Council Seat

The City of Chelsea is currently accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on City Council. The term for this position runs through November 2025, at which point it will be up for election.

To be eligible, applicants must be registered voters who have lived in the City of Chelsea for at least one year. The deadline to submit an application is 12:00 p.m. on May 1, 2025. Applications will be reviewed by the City Council at its regular meeting on May 5, 2025.

Those interested in serving on the Council can find the application form on the City Council page of the City’s website at https://www.city-chelsea.org/government/city_council/index.php

Completed applications should be submitted via email to clerk@city-chelsea.org by the stated deadline.

For additional information or questions about the application process, residents may contact the City Offices at 734-475-1771.