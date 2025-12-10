Chelsea Senior Center and Chelsea Area Fire Authority Collaborate to Keep Seniors Safe at Home

For many older adults, staying in their own home safely and independently is a top priority. Thanks to a collaboration between Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) and the Chelsea Area Fire Authority (CAFA), that goal is more attainable for seniors throughout the Chelsea area.

As part of Chelsea Community Senior Services (C2S2), a Chelsea Senior Center program, two simple but life-saving tools – emergency lock boxes and highly visible reflective address signs – are again available to local seniors.

One of the biggest challenges first responders face during emergency calls is gaining quick access to a home when a resident cannot answer the door. The lock box initiative aims to solve that problem.

Each lock box securely holds a house key provided by the senior. In an emergency, CAFA personnel can retrieve the key using a code to which they have sole access, allowing them to enter the home immediately without breaking down doors or causing costly damage.

“This is about removing barriers to care,” CSC Executive Director Jennifer Smith said. “Minutes matter in an emergency, and this program helps ensure first responders can reach someone as quickly and safely as possible.”

To participate, seniors can complete a form at the Chelsea Senior Center and bring it to the Chelsea Area Fire Authority at 200 W. Middle St. in Chelsea. CAFA installs the lock box at no charge for seniors who live within its service area, which includes the City of Chelsea, the Townships of Lima, Lyndon, and Sylvan, and a portion of Dexter Township.

The second safety initiative focuses on making homes easier to find in emergencies. CAFA, through the Chelsea Fire Fighters Local 1889, offers customized reflective address signs designed to be highly visible at all hours.

“These signs may seem simple, but they can make a tremendous difference when seconds count,” CSC Assistant Director Jon Van Hoek said. “Being able to quickly locate the right home can save critical time during emergencies.”

The reflective signs are available in green or blue with white or gold numbers. Seniors can fill out the necessary paperwork at the Chelsea Senior Center and take it to CAFA, who will create the sign. Homeowners then install the sign themselves. Reflective signs are available regardless of where the senior lives.

Thanks to funding from Washtenaw County’s Older Persons Millage, Chelsea Senior Center covers the cost of lock boxes and reflective signs for seniors 60 and older.

“These tools offer peace of mind for our citizens and our firefighters knowing we can readily locate an address and gain access to the home without undue force, all in optimum time,” said Fire Chief Robert Arbini. “If you have a lock box and need to change the key, a quick call to the fire station at 734-475-8755 will get you scheduled with the on-duty firefighters who will take care of replacing the old key with the new one.”

Seniors or family members interested in either program can call the Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242 or stop by 512 Washington Street, Chelsea, for more information and to access forms.