Chelsea Senior Center Announces August Events

Community News

Give the Gift of Presence: Informational Event for Potential Volunteers

Catholic Charities of Washtenaw County (CCWC), in partnership with the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC), is hosting an informational event on Friday, August 8, from 1–2 p.m. for those interested in volunteering for CCWC’s Caregiver Respite Program or CSC’s Ease the Day Program.

CCWC’s Volunteer Caregiver Respite Program matches qualified volunteers with caregivers and older adults in the community who could benefit from a volunteer in-home visit. Volunteers form meaningful connections with isolated seniors, all the while providing caregivers with the most meaningful gift of all: a break! Visits are social and training is provided.

The Ease the Day program at CSC offers additional volunteer opportunities. Volunteers support staff-led group activities for older adults with memory, cognitive, or physical challenges – giving caregivers the chance to step away, knowing their loved one is safe, active, and happy.

“We’re looking for warm-hearted individuals who want to make a difference,” said Emily Nagaonkar, Ease the Day Program Manager, Chelsea Senior Center. “Whether you’re retired, have flexible hours, or just want to give back, this is a truly rewarding way to help.”

Event Details:

📅 Friday, August 8

🕐 1:00–2:00 p.m.

📍 Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington St., Chelsea, MI

Community members are welcome to find out how to “give the gift of presence.” Training and ongoing support are provided. Volunteer hours are flexible, and even a small weekly commitment can have a lasting impact.

W.A.V.E. Town Hall Comes to Chelsea Senior Center

W.A.V.E. and the Chelsea Senior Center are inviting riders and community members to a Chelsea Community Connector Town Hall at the Chelsea Senior Center on Friday, August 15 at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Led by Shasta Angell, W.A.V.E.’s Community Relations Coordinator, the town hall will offer valuable updates about W.A.V.E.’s services throughout Western Washtenaw County. Attendees will learn about recent bus service changes, new transportation options, and schedule updates. Community members will also have the opportunity to ask questions and discover how W.A.V.E. can better serve their individual and community needs.

No registration is required!

Event Details:

What: W.A.V.E. Chelsea Community Connector Town Hall

When: Friday, August 15, 2025 | 11:00 A.M.

Where: Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington St., Chelsea, MI

Presented by: Shasta Angell, WAVE Community Relations Coordinator

For more information, contact Chelsea Senior Center at (734)475-9242 or [email protected]