Chelsea Senior Center Hosts Free Flu Shot Clinic for Community Members

The Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) will host a Flu Shot Clinic on Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to help community members stay healthy during the upcoming flu season. The event is free and open to the public.

UM Health-Community Health Services will provide and administer vaccines, including:

Senior Flu Vaccine for adults age 65 and older

Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine for those under age 65

Current COVID-19 Vaccine (available only to individuals age 65 and older)

All vaccines are offered at no cost to participants.

“This flu clinic has become a valued tradition at the Chelsea Senior Center,” Executive Director of CSC Jennifer Smith said. “We’ve been hosting it for at least 12 years. Our goal is to make it as easy and accessible as possible for community members to protect their health.”

Health experts strongly encourage older adults to receive the high-dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Among people age 65 and older, high-dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines help prevent flu-related hospital stays better than the standard flu vaccines do.”

For those under age 65, the quadrivalent flu vaccine will be available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that “quadrivalent flu vaccines include vaccine viruses or viral proteins from four viruses,” offering broader protection against circulating strains.

“We are grateful to UM Health for partnering with us to provide this important community service,” CSC Assistant Director Jon Van Hoek said. “Getting vaccinated is one of the best steps we can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones this fall and winter.”

In addition to receiving vaccinations, attendees can connect with community health and wellness providers, including AgeWays, 5 Healthy Towns, Faith in Action, the Chelsea Area Fire Authority, and others who will be on-site to share information about wellness services, opportunities, and programs available to older adults in our area.

The Chelsea Senior Center encourages anyone interested to mark their calendars and take advantage of this free, convenient opportunity.

Event Details:

📅 Wednesday, October 8, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

📍 Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington St., Chelsea, MI

$ Free