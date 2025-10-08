Chelsea Senior Center Hosts Listening Session on State Plan on Aging

Input from Michigan’s Older Adults is Critical to the Development

Michigan’s Aging, Community Living, and Supports (ACLS) Bureau is developing Michigan’s State Plan on Aging and wants your feedback on what it’s like to be an older adult living in Michigan.

The voices of Michigan’s older adults are essential to inform the goals and objectives for state and regional planning efforts. ACLS Bureau needs your feedback to learn about programs, identify gaps in services, and explore opportunities for improvement. Join us for this important conversation and share your experiences of aging in Michigan.

Chelsea Senior Center is the only site in the area hosting a community conversation. They invite all area adults 60+ to participate in this listening session.

The session will take place on Tuesday, October 28, at 4:00 p.m. at the Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington Street, Chelsea.

Your participation will help ACLS understand the individual and community needs and experiences of those aged 60 and older, so that programs and services can better support the health and well-being of Michigan’s older adults and caregivers.

The conversation will be facilitated by Tammy Lemmer, from the ACLS Bureau, Behavioral and Physical Health and Aging Services Administration, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. A set list of questions will guide the discussion, and participants will also have time to share general questions or comments.

“Community feedback is vital to shaping the State Plan on Aging,” said Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of the Chelsea Senior Center. “We want to ensure that older adults and those who support them have a voice in identifying needs, challenges, and opportunities for services that promote healthy aging and independence.”

The listening session is free and open to the public. Seniors, caregivers, service providers, and anyone interested in aging services are encouraged to attend.

For more information, please contact Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242.

Event Details: 📅Tuesday, October 28

🕐 4:00 p.m.

📍 Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington St., Chelsea, MI