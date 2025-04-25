Chelsea Senior Center is Hiring for Senior Nutrition

Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) seeks to fill an open position for Senior Nutrition Program Coordinator, starting in June. This person will report to the Assistant Director and work 20 hours a week. The ideal candidate is very personable, detail-oriented, and able to pivot directions as needed.

The key responsibility is to work alongside volunteers and teammates from Chelsea School District (caterer) and Washtenaw County OCED (funder) to provide meals to area seniors. Meals are made in-house, delivered to home-bound seniors and served each weekday at CSC.

For a full job description, please visit www.chelseaseniors.org