April 25, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

Chelsea

Chelsea Senior Center is Hiring for Senior Nutrition

CSC, hiring, job openings

Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) seeks to fill an open position for Senior Nutrition Program Coordinator, starting in June. This person will report to the Assistant Director and work 20 hours a week. The ideal candidate is very personable, detail-oriented, and able to pivot directions as needed.

The key responsibility is to work alongside volunteers and teammates from Chelsea School District (caterer) and Washtenaw County OCED (funder) to provide meals to area seniors. Meals are made in-house, delivered to home-bound seniors and served each weekday at CSC.

For a full job description, please visit www.chelseaseniors.org

TO APPLY: Submit cover letter and resume to Jennifer Smith, Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington Street, Chelsea, MI 48118 or to jsmith@chelseaseniors.org by May 12, 2025. No calls.

Latest articles

Dexter’s Sip and Shop is back Friday, May 9th

Traci Husse

Chelsea Senior Center is Hiring for Senior Nutrition

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News