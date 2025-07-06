Chelsea Senior Center Launches Shredding Program

The Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is proud to announce the launch of a new community document shredding program, designed to help area residents safely dispose of personal documents and reduce the risk of identity theft. The first shredding appointments begin Tuesday, July 8, with additional appointment times available several days each month.

One-hour time slots are available by appointment only. Participants will personally feed their documents into the commercial-grade shredder after a demonstration by staff. Please note: Paper only—no plastics, CDs, binders, or other materials will be accepted.

A suggested donation of $10 benefits the Chelsea Senior Center and supports ongoing community services.

Recognizing the need for safe document disposal, CSC requested a commercial shredder as part of its funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The new shredder is part of a broader initiative funded by ARPA that has already supported several CSC programs, including emergency preparedness backpacks, lock boxes, reflective house number signs, and a weight cart to support exercise programs.

In partnership with the Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority, all shredded materials will be responsibly recycled—adding an environmental benefit to the program’s personal security focus.

“Keeping personal information secure is essential for all of us,” said Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of CSC. “Today, there are so many threats to our safety and so many opportunities to believe the fraudsters, that avoiding scams has become part of daily living. CSC is happy to help provide some peace of mind. I hope area seniors will take advantage of this opportunity.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242.