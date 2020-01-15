Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from Chelsea Senior Center

Are you a Lyft or Uber driver who would like to help your local community members and earn a little extra money?

The Chelsea Senior Center’s Rural Older Adults in Motion (ROAM) program has been trying to fulfill unique requests for rides to the airport or surrounding communities not currently served by WAVE.

“Please consider sitting down with us so we can learn more about your experience as a driver and you can learn how you can help locally,” the Senior Center said in a release.

Advertisement

Call them at 734-475-9242 to set up an appointment and get a $10 gas card for meeting with them or a $25 gas card if you sign up to be one of their contacts.

They are looking for drivers able to serve Chelsea, Grass Lake, Stockbridge, Manchester, and Dexter areas.