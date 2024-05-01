Chelsea Senior Center Offering Grant-Funded Lock Boxes to Seniors

Community News

The Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is offering free security lock boxes for area seniors. CSC secured funding to provide area seniors (age 60+) home security lock boxes at no cost thanks to the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program managed by Washtenaw County.

CSC is managing this program in conjunction with the Chelsea Area Fire Authority (CAFA). The boxes securely store a spare key to your residence so emergency responders called to your residence will have the ability to access a key and enter to provide you assistance without having to force down your door. An immediate benefit of these secure boxes is avoiding considerable damage, and associated costs, if emergency responders must forcibly open your door. Additionally, it provides emergency responders with quicker access to get to you as quickly as possible.

These boxes are registered with and installed at no cost by CAFA staff. They are the only ones that have the code to open the box, so you have the additional peace of mind knowing that the key(s) is secure. These boxes are available while supplies last. One box per household for residents 60 and older of the CAFA service area: Chelsea, Lima, Lyndon, Sylvan and parts of Dexter Township. Boxes must be used for this CAFA program and only installed by CAFA staff.

The boxes are only available at the Chelsea Senior Center and must be picked up in person. The boxes cannot be mailed. CSC hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. When boxes are picked up, instructions will be provided for calling CAFA to schedule an installation.