May 16, 2025

STN Staff

Chelsea

Chelsea Senior Center Offers New “Wellness Hour” and Mental Health Services

community social worker, CSC, mental health

Chelsea Senior Center launched its newest initiative called a “Wellness Hour” on May 12, which will have a different theme each month. May’s theme was “Mindful Moments: Mental Health Awareness and Glitter Jar Making” and focused on coping skills, including the making of a Glitter Jar to use to calm the mind during stressful moments.

“Healthy aging is not just keeping physically active. Mental wellness is just as important,” Jennifer Smith, Executive Director, Chelsea Senior Center, said. “We want seniors in our community to know that Chelsea Senior Center is a great place to ease loneliness, strengthen the mind, and grieve through supportive and creative outlets.” 

Chelsea Hospital’s Behavioral Health Navigators, Anna Weber and Kathryn Walz, facilitate each month’s Wellness Hour. June’s theme is embracing diversity. Each month will include an activity and supportive discussion.  

Another new offering at Chelsea Senior Center is the availability of the City of Chelsea’s Community Social Worker Emilee Fetters on Mondays and Fridays at CSC for those who reside in the Chelsea School District.

“Our vision is to be a one-stop activity center for our community’s seniors,” Smith said. “We are always looking forward to implementing new ideas. Recently, we launched a ‘Big Ideas’ campaign, asking members to share their creative ideas. The feedback is fabulous and will help inform our strategic planning process, providing us with a roadmap for the next three-to-five years.”

