Chelsea Senior Center to Host Community Open House

Local residents are invited to a Community Open House on Sep 10 from 3 – 5 p.m. to explore and learn more about the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC)

“This is an open invitation to the whole community to see what we’re about,” says Jennifer Smith, Executive Director and CEO of CSC. “Unlike a residential facility like our friends at CRC and Silver Maples, we are a daytime activity center open five days a week. Like our partners in this community, we give older adults opportunities to be their best selves.”

CSC Members participate in cardio drumming

See for yourself at the Chelsea Senior Center Community Open House. During this show and tell experience, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the center with a variety of self-paced activities, including:

Musical events hosted by members

Art displays including wood carving, stained glass, knit, crochet and quilting.

Chatting with CSC gamers who gather for Euchre, Mah-jongg, Cribbage, Pinochle, Hand and Foot, Scrabble, Mexican Train, and billiards or pool.

Exercise classes like strength training and cardio, line dancing, square dancing, cardio drumming, yoga, or Tai Chi.

Pickleball

Learning about well-being offerings like Cranium Crunchers to strengthen cognitive recall

Finding support groups like the Loss & Healing Group and A Moment for Me: A Caregiver Support Group

Talking to coordinators of Ease the Day, an adult day program that gives family caregivers some time to themselves

“If you’ve been curious about CSC, take the time to learn why hundreds of seniors seek out our amazing space each week,” Smith said. “We know there will be something that sparks your interest. Join us on September 10 regardless of your age. All are welcome.”

Photos courtesy of CSC